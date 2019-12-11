Michigan is on the rise in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Wolverines leapfrogged Auburn and now sit at No. 8 nationally after landing a commitment from three-star Tampa (Fla.) Berkley outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell. Michigan now has a total score of 2,200 with 24 commits. The Wolverines sit ahead of programs like Oklahoma, Pen State, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a Top 10 recruiting class. ()

Harrell committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs. Harrell was slated to make an official visit to Miami this weekend but will no longer be making the trip. A three-star prospect, Harrell made an unofficial visit to Michigan for the game against Ohio State a few weeks ago and returned this weekend for an official visit. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made his way to Florida to see Harrell on Tuesday and was able to seal the deal.