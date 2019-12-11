Where Michigan Sits In National Team Recruiting Rankings
Michigan is on the rise in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
The Wolverines leapfrogged Auburn and now sit at No. 8 nationally after landing a commitment from three-star Tampa (Fla.) Berkley outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,200 with 24 commits. The Wolverines sit ahead of programs like Oklahoma, Pen State, Georgia and Notre Dame.
Harrell committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs.
Harrell was slated to make an official visit to Miami this weekend but will no longer be making the trip.
A three-star prospect, Harrell made an unofficial visit to Michigan for the game against Ohio State a few weeks ago and returned this weekend for an official visit. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made his way to Florida to see Harrell on Tuesday and was able to seal the deal.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Harrell is ranked as the No. 33 outside linebacker in the country and No. 92 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
Michigan has the second ranked class in the Big Ten Conference, sitting only behind Ohio State.
Here is the full Top 10 team rankings:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Alabama
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Oregon
8. Michigan
9. Auburn
10. Miami
Michigan is within striking distance of Oregon and Florida as the early signing period approaches. Both are ahead of Michigan by fewer than 100 points.
Harrell’s commitment awarded Michigan 90 points based on his 5.7 rating.
