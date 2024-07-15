Where Michigan stands in Rivals Team Rankings after Phillip Wright addition
Michigan has been making major progress in the state of Louisiana during the 2025 cycle with a historic haul of commitments as things currently sit in the month of July.
The Wolverines secured its third commitment from the state over the weekend as four-star wide receiver Phillip Wright III committed to the program on Saturday. He joins fellow four-stars Jasper Parker and Jacob Washington in the class so far.
U-M's 2025 recruiting class is steadily heading towards top 10 territory as the class made another jump in the rankings after Wright's commitment.
As of this writing, the Wolverines' class sits at No. 13 overall in the country. For reference, U-M's 2024 class finished No. 13 overall.
Here's a look at U-M's 16 total commits so far.
