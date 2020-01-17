Several publications have come out with their “way-too-early” top-25 rankings for the 2020 college football season. In those listings, the Wolverines have been slotted anywhere from No. 12 to No. 20.

U-M faced six opponents that were ranked in the final AP poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 15 Iowa. The Wolverines went 2-4 in those games, with wins over Iowa and Notre Dame.

After finishing with a 9-4 record in 2019, the Michigan Wolverines checked in at No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll that was released following the College Football Playoff national championship game.

U-M’s 2020 opponents that were included in at least one of the early rankings are: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin. The Wolverines will travel to Washington to start the season Sept. 5, and also must play at Minnesota Oct. 17 and at Ohio State Nov. 28. U-M will host Wisconsin Sept. 26, Penn State Oct. 3 and Purdue Oct. 24.

Next season’s schedule is another challenging one for U-M, and will once again be one of the toughest in the country. The Maize and Blue will face at least four ranked opponents, according to these eight different outlets.

Here's what the same outlets are saying about the outlook for the Wolverines heading into the 2020 offseason:

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports:

The Wolverines appear to be a step behind Ohio State and Penn State in the Big Ten East Division next fall, but another nine-win season should be within reach for coach Jim Harbaugh’s team. Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey are set to battle for the quarterback job, and the winner will benefit from the return of Ronnie Bell (48 catches), Nico Collins (37), and tight end Nick Eubanks (25) on the outside. The development of Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil will add to the depth and talent in the receiving corps. The Wolverines will be deep at running back thanks to the return of Chris Evans from a season-long suspension to team with Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet. Line coach Ed Warinner is one of the best in the nation, but he will have his hands full with just one returning starter in the trenches for 2020. Michigan’s defense has to play better in big-time matchups, as this group allowed at least 28 points in all four of the team’s losses last year. Next year’s defense has a solid core of front-line talent, especially up front with the return of Aidan Hutchinson, Kwity Paye and Carlo Kemp. Linebacker Cameron McGrone and safety Dax Hill are breakout candidates, while cornerback Ambry Thomas’ return is crucial with Lavert Hill off to the NFL. The Wolverines open at Washington and catch Wisconsin and Penn State in back-to-back games at home before the midway point of 2020. The toughest road tests in conference play take place at Minnesota, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports:

Michigan has entered a sort of football purgatory. Jim Harbaugh has a ceiling, but it's a high ceiling. He's averaging 9.4 wins per year. However, the Wolverines are 9-6 in their last 15 games. Which way, Jimmy? Another blowout loss to Ohio State. Another bowl loss. Michigan lacks elite playmakers against elite competition. Watch the quarterback battle. Little experience now that Shea Patterson is gone.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN:

The now-or-never narrative surrounding the Michigan program almost seems inconsequential going into Jim Harbaugh's sixth season coaching his alma mater. The Wolverines are 48-17 under Harbaugh, but they still haven't beaten Ohio State and are coming off a fourth straight bowl loss. Despite Michigan's problems in big games, the Wolverines don't seem ready to part ways with Harbaugh unless he reaches a point where he feels like it's not working. After losing four starting offensive linemen and many of the key pieces on defense, it won't be much easier for the Wolverines to catch the Buckeyes in 2020. Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton will battle to replace Patterson, who had an up-and-down career. The Michigan offense did make some strides in the latter part of coordinator Josh Gattis' first season. With receivers Ronnie Bell and Nico Collins and tailbacks Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins expected back, there are some productive playmakers returning on offense. The Wolverines open the season at Washington and play at Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State during Big Ten play.

Bill Bender, Sporting News:

It's the same old story in Ann Arbor for sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines return a talented roster, and the quarterback battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton will be the focus of the spring. Nico Collins' return was huge, and the offensive line has improved. Daxton Hill is a breakout player in the secondary, but the question remains: When will this team break through against Ohio State and win a Big Ten championship? September tests at Washington and at home against Wisconsin won't be easy.

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated:

The Wolverines are what they are at this stage of the Jim Harbaugh era—never bad, never great, trailing Ohio State and others in the Big Ten pecking order. If a quarterback develops into an elite talent, maybe that will change. Michigan does have its top two rushers and three of its top four receivers returning to help. The defense is losing its top three tacklers. The schedule is tough, with road games at Washington, Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State plus home games against Wisconsin and Penn State.

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic:

The Shea Patterson era ends and the Dylan McCaffrey (or perhaps Joe Milton?) era begins. The Wolverines bring back top WRs Ronnie Bell and Nico Collins and RB tandem Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, but they must replace four O-line starters. Redshirt freshman LB Cameron McGrone and sophomore DE Aidan Hutchinson could become the faces of Jim Harbaugh’s perennial top-10 defense.

Staff, USA Today Sports:

It's not quite make-or-break time for Jim Harbaugh, but we're getting close. Let's ignore the matchup against Ohio State, which again seems destined to go in the Buckeyes' favor. Overall, Michigan matches up well with the second tier of elite teams in the FBS and should be considered a strong contender for the Rose Bowl. Here's the question: When, if ever, will the offense find the balance it needs to take the next step?

Brett McMurphy, Watch Stadium:

After Shea Patterson started the past two seasons at quarterback, Michigan will have a new look with Joe Milton or Dylan McCaffrey. Neither has the experience of Patterson, but the Wolverines could end up with an upgrade at the position. There also should be plenty of talent returning defensively and waiting in the wings. The offensive line must replace three starters, and how the newcomers come together could determine if Michigan finishes with fewer than three losses for the first time under Jim Harbaugh.