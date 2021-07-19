 Where Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Stands With 2023 Rivals100 Summer Visitors
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 17:12:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Michigan Stands With 2023 Rivals100 Summer Visitors

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The month of June was perhaps the busiest ever on the recruiting trail.

After a year long dead period, the Michigan staff made up for lost time by traveling the country for satellite camps, hosting on-campus came and bringing in a slew of official visitors all over the span of just 30 days.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Lost in all the madness of the month was the fact that the Wolverines also had a strong group of underclassmen visitors on campus for unofficial visits.

In total, Michigan played host to a dozen 2023 recruits ranked in the Rivals100.

Here is a look at all of them and where the Wolverines stand early on.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}