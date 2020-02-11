Where Michigan Targets Rank In New Rivals250 Release
Rivals.com released its national Top 250 rankings for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday morning.
Several Michigan targets made the list, including a pair of five-star recruits in Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton (No. 4) and Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive tackle JT Tuimoloau (No. 7).
While both are long shots, Michigan is definitely shooting its shot. Wheaton visited Ann Arbor last summer, and the Wolverines are looking to get him back to campus. Meanwhile, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh personally swung by to see Tuimoloau during the contact period.
Some of Michigan’s other highest rated targets include Fairfax (Va.) Robinson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (No. 26), Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (No. 27) and Belleville (Mich.) High defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 29).
Michigan hosted all three for visits in the fall and remains in the mix in their recruitments.
Two of Michigan’s biggest 2021 in-state targets were ranked inside the Top 60 in Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (No. 55), who moved up 22 spots, and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards (No. 59).
Michigan is the FutureCast leader for both Edwards and Spindler. The Wolverines just hosted them for an elite day a few weeks ago and will continue to push hard for this talented tandem.
Top 2021 tight end targets Thomas Fidone (No. 60) and Louis Hansen (No. 66) were both ranked in the same range. Both are looking to visit soon after the dead period.
Big targets like Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson (No. 80) and Oak Park (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny rounded out the Top 100. Both recently visited.
Some key defensive line target ranked just outside the Top 100 in Highland Springs (Va.) High defensive tackle Kevin Gilliam (No. 104), Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy defensive end Aaron Armitage (No. 113), Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defensive end George Rooks (No. 123) and Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 125).
Some other big named just inside the Top 155 are Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson (No. 139), Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake defensive tackle Victory Vaka (No. 143) and Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger (No. 155).
Looking at the 200 range, Michigan is working hard on guys like Omaha (Neb.) Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson (No. 201), Dallas (Texas) Kimball cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem (No. 208) and Belleville (Mich.) High linebacker Jamari Buddin (No. 219).
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook