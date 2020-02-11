Rivals.com released its national Top 250 rankings for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday morning. Several Michigan targets made the list, including a pair of five-star recruits in Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton (No. 4) and Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive tackle JT Tuimoloau (No. 7). While both are long shots, Michigan is definitely shooting its shot. Wheaton visited Ann Arbor last summer, and the Wolverines are looking to get him back to campus. Meanwhile, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh personally swung by to see Tuimoloau during the contact period.

Four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Some of Michigan’s other highest rated targets include Fairfax (Va.) Robinson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (No. 26), Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (No. 27) and Belleville (Mich.) High defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 29). Michigan hosted all three for visits in the fall and remains in the mix in their recruitments. Two of Michigan’s biggest 2021 in-state targets were ranked inside the Top 60 in Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (No. 55), who moved up 22 spots, and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards (No. 59).