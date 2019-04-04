Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr. are projected to be selected early in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Here's where NFL Draft experts think those two Wolverines are going to land: • In Charles Davis of NFL.com’s latest mock draft, he has Gary going to the Giants with the No. 6 pick. “Will the Giants take a QB here?! It's certainly possible, but Gary, who can also slide inside to defend the run and put pressure on the passer, is the selection here,” he writes. He has Bush going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 25 pick. “Linebacker Jordan Hicks ran the defense well in Philadelphia when he was healthy, but now with his move to Arizona, a new leader is tabbed by the Eagles. Bush can fly around the field to make plays,” he writes.

Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary will likely be selected in the first round. USA Today Sports Images

• Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has Gary going with the No. 8 pick to the Detroit Lions. “Gary, a versatile defender, can produce even better in Matt Patricia’s scheme than he did with the Wolverines,” he writes. “He uses his hands, power and big frame (6-4, 277 pounds) to occupy run-blockers. He also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability.” He has Bush going with the No. 20 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Bush did his best to match White athletically at the Combine, and the Michigan product proved his size (5-11, 234 pounds). Ryan Shazier was not much bigger, and Bush could have a similar impact in Pittsburgh.” • Sean Wagner-McGough of CBSSports.com has Bush going with the No. 11 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Bengals would've loved to have been able to get White,” he writes. “But they'll settle for Bush, the second-best linebacker in this draft. Bush should start immediately for a terrible defense that finally moved on from Vontaze Burfict. He has Gary going with the No. 13 pick to the Dolphins. • ESPN’s Todd McShay has Bush going to the Bengals with the No. 11 pick in his latest mock draft. “Quarterback is definitely an option, but the Bengals badly want to restock the linebacker corps. Vontaze Burfict is gone, and Bush's range and leadership would fill the void,” he writes. He has Gary going with the No. 9 pick to the Buffalo Bills.



Linebacker Devin Bush Jr. is rising up NFL Draft boards. USA Today Sports Images

• ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Gary going with the No. 13 pick to the Dolphins. “You have to think the Dolphins, who are undergoing a serious rebuild, would be thrilled to get a high-ceiling pass-rusher like Gary here,” he writes. He also has Bush going with the No. 20 pick to the Steelers. “Pittsburgh brought in Mark Barron in free agency, but he shouldn't be a lock to start,” he writes. “Bush is a playmaker and every-down linebacker.” • Washington Post NFL Draft analyst John Clayton has Gary going to the Bills at No. 9 and Bush going to the Steelers at No. 20. • SBNation.com’s Dan Kadar has Gary going to the Dolphins at No. 13. “Gary, while flawed, could develop into the type of movable pass rusher new head coach Brian Flores should know how to utilize,” he writes. He has Bush going to the Washington Redskins at No. 15. “An offensive tackle like Jonah Williams of Alabama would be in play here, but Bush could give Washington the type of speed its defense lacks,” he writes. • USA Today has Gary going to the Giants at No. 6 and Bush going to the Bengals at No. 11.

Rashan Gary had 23 tackles for loss in his Michigan career. USA Today Sports Images