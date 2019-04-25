Where The Final Mock Drafts Have Rashan Gary And Devin Bush Going
With the NFL Draft just hours away, Michigan’s two likely first-round picks — defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr. — remain firmly entrenched at the top of the latest mock drafts.
After aggregating a large number of the latest projections, Bush appears to be a near lock at the No. 10 pick by the Denver Broncos or at the No.11 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gary’s projections remain significantly more volatile. In the latest mock drafts, Gary could go as early as No. 4 in the first round or slip all the way to the 26th overall pick in the draft. Earlier this week, he was flagged by some NFL teams due to a torn labrum. That along with his lack of collegiate production could cause him to fall further than some believe.
However, it is still possible that he could go before Bush if a team in the top-10 overlooks the concerns surrounding his game.
Defensive end Chase Winovich does not appear in the first round in the majority of mock drafts, but his name has made a few appearances at the end of the first round in a few projections.
|Writer
|Outlet
|Devin Bush Jr.
|Rashan Gary
|
Justin Rogers
|
The Detroit News
|
11
|
13
|
Dave Birkett
|
Detroit Free Press
|
10
|
14
|
Daniel Jeremiah
|
NFL Network
|
10
|
21
|
Ryan Wilson
|
CBS Sports
|
10
|
11
|
Chris Trapasso
|
CBS Sports
|
10
|
8
|
R.J. White
|
CBS Sports
|
10
|
24
|
John Clayton
|
Washington Post
|
11
|
8
|
Don Banks
|
Patriots.com
|
10
|
25
|
Rhett Lewis
|
NFL.com
|
12
|
11
|
Matt Glenesk
|
Indianapolis Star
|
11
|
4
|
Albert Breer
|
Sports Illustrated
|
10
|
21
|
Jenny Ventras
|
Sports Illustrated
|
10
|
6
|
Connor Orr
|
Sports Illustrated
|
22
|
26
|
Robert Klemko
|
Sports Illustrated
|
22
|
17
|
Kalyn Kahler
|
Sports Illustrated
|
19
|
9
|
Charles Davis
|
NFL Network
|
30
|
6
|
John McClain
|
Houston Chronicle
|
11
|
26
|
Aaron Wilson
|
Houston Chronicle
|
10
|
26
|
Danny Kelly
|
The Ringer
|
11
|
13
---
