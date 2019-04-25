With the NFL Draft just hours away, Michigan’s two likely first-round picks — defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr. — remain firmly entrenched at the top of the latest mock drafts.

After aggregating a large number of the latest projections, Bush appears to be a near lock at the No. 10 pick by the Denver Broncos or at the No.11 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gary’s projections remain significantly more volatile. In the latest mock drafts, Gary could go as early as No. 4 in the first round or slip all the way to the 26th overall pick in the draft. Earlier this week, he was flagged by some NFL teams due to a torn labrum. That along with his lack of collegiate production could cause him to fall further than some believe.

However, it is still possible that he could go before Bush if a team in the top-10 overlooks the concerns surrounding his game.

Defensive end Chase Winovich does not appear in the first round in the majority of mock drafts, but his name has made a few appearances at the end of the first round in a few projections.