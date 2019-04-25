News More News
Where The Final Mock Drafts Have Rashan Gary And Devin Bush Going

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Defensive end Rashan Gary will likely be a first-round selection. (Brandon Brown)

With the NFL Draft just hours away, Michigan’s two likely first-round picks — defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr. — remain firmly entrenched at the top of the latest mock drafts.

After aggregating a large number of the latest projections, Bush appears to be a near lock at the No. 10 pick by the Denver Broncos or at the No.11 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gary’s projections remain significantly more volatile. In the latest mock drafts, Gary could go as early as No. 4 in the first round or slip all the way to the 26th overall pick in the draft. Earlier this week, he was flagged by some NFL teams due to a torn labrum. That along with his lack of collegiate production could cause him to fall further than some believe.

However, it is still possible that he could go before Bush if a team in the top-10 overlooks the concerns surrounding his game.

Defensive end Chase Winovich does not appear in the first round in the majority of mock drafts, but his name has made a few appearances at the end of the first round in a few projections.

Where Mock Drafts Have Bush and Gary Going 
Writer  Outlet  Devin Bush Jr.  Rashan Gary 

Justin Rogers

The Detroit News

11

13

Dave Birkett

Detroit Free Press

10

14

Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network

10

21

Ryan Wilson

CBS Sports

10

11

Chris Trapasso

CBS Sports

10

8

R.J. White

CBS Sports

10

24

John Clayton

Washington Post

11

8

Don Banks

Patriots.com

10

25

Rhett Lewis

NFL.com

12

11

Matt Glenesk

Indianapolis Star

11

4

Albert Breer

Sports Illustrated

10

21

Jenny Ventras

Sports Illustrated

10

6

Connor Orr

Sports Illustrated

22

26

Robert Klemko

Sports Illustrated

22

17

Kalyn Kahler

Sports Illustrated

19

9

Charles Davis

NFL Network

30

6

John McClain

Houston Chronicle

11

26

Aaron Wilson

Houston Chronicle

10

26

Danny Kelly

The Ringer

11

13

{{ article.author_name }}