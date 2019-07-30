With the start of the college football season right around the corner for the Michigan Wolverines, various national outlets have begun to release their preseason rankings. Here’s where the Wolverines stand in some of those: • In Sporting News’ preseason rankings, Michigan is ranked No. 10. “The Wolverines have the ninth-best record among Power 5 teams since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Ann Arbor in 2015, but the only record that gets air time is 0-4,” Bill Bender writes. “Harbaugh still hasn't beat Ohio State, and the schedule features the same potholes with an early matchup against Army and road trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. The hire of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis builds some enthusiasm around quarterback Shea Patterson and a talented group of receivers that includes Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black. Dylan McCaffrey might play a role in that success, too. The Wolverines still need to find a running back, and defensive coordinator Don Brown has several pieces to replace on defense.” U-M 2019 Opponents in Rankings: Ohio State at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 9, Penn State at No. 12, Army at No. 16 and Wisconsin at No. 21

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have high expectations heading fall camp. (Brandon Brown)

• In NCAA.com’s preseason top-25 rankings, Michigan slots in at No. 6. “It has to be this year,” Wayne Staats writes. “If Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going to beat Ohio State, it will be this season. The Buckeyes won’t experience much of a drop off with Ryan Day as coach, but with Shea Patterson back and Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins leading the receivers, the offense should be more explosive. The defense might not have as much star power outside CB Lavert Hill, but DC Don Brown is one of the nation’s best.” U-M 2019 Opponents in Rankings: Ohio State at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 10, Penn State at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 16, Iowa at No. 18 and Michigan State at No. 22

• Bleacher Report has the Wolverines at No. 8 in its preseason rankings. “Early reports suggest that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has successfully overhauled the scoring unit, bringing a more modern approach to Ann Arbor,” David Kenyon writes. “If legitimately true, Michigan will showcase a more exciting scoring attack to complement a superb defense. But when is an offseason report ever negative? Quarterback Shea Patterson and Co. are under considerable pressure in 2019 because the Wolverines haven't yet defeated Ohio State during Jim Harbaugh's tenure. However, Gattis is heralded as the solution to UM's woes on offense, and the Wolverines host The Game this year. Michigan has a massive opportunity to reshape perception, but any change hinges on the offense's performance.” U-M 2019 Opponents in Rankings: Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 10, Penn State at No. 11, Wisconsin at No. 20 and Army at No. 22