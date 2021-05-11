Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh acted fast to replace former co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Mo Linguist, hiring Kentucky's Steve Clinkscale this afternoon. Linguist left U-M to become Buffalo's head coach May 7, meaning it took Harbaugh just slightly over three full days to find his replacement. Clinkscale is viewed as an outstanding recruiter and did some exceptional work on the prep trail at Kentucky, but has a coaching acumen that runs deep in the defensive backfield as well.

Michigan Wolverines football's Steve Clinkscale hails from Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)

He has coached in the defensive backfield at six different schools, four of which have come at the FBS level — Kentucky (2016-20), Cincinnati (2013-15), Illinois (2012) and Toledo (2009-11). Clinkscale's coaching career got started at his alma mater of Ashland University in Ohio from 2001-07, before spending one year at Western Carolina of the FCS level in 2008. He coached defensive backs at both schools. Assistant coaching resumes of any length often entail a plethora of different positions having been mentored, but Clinkscale has worked almost solely with defensive backs his entire career.

