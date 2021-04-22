 Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commitment Candidates
Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Commitment Candidates

The commitment drought has ended.

After going more than a month without an addition to its 2022 recruiting class, Michigan scored in a major way by landing Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Michigan now has seven commitments total and boasts the No. 16 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up.

So who are some recruits that could jump on board and continue to build the momentum?

Here are five candidates.


