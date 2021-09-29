Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Commitment Candidates

Michigan is coming off a key win on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed a verbal pledge from three-star Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan now has 18 commitments total and boasts the No. 13 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up. So who are some recruits that could jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.

ATH Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula (La.) High Michigan recently flipped Mason Graham from Boise State and is looking to do the same with Walker, who is currently committed to rival Notre Dame. While Walker has been a pledge to the Irish since March, he has been open with his process and recently visited Michigan for its game against Washington. New Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy is a fellow Louisiana native and played for Walker's high school head coach. If Rivals allowed FutureCast flip picks, I would have put one in right after his visit. Walker is an intriguing prospect that can play wide receiver or safety at the next level.

OL Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach I logged a FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan before Conerly's visit for the game against Washington. Since then, the Wolverines have surged in this recruitment and appear to have all the momentum. Other top contenders like Washington and USC have struggled, giving Conerly even more of a reason to side with Michigan. Conerly is looking to wait and make a commitment at the All-American Bowl in January. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him move his timeline up.

DT Deone Walker, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech Walker has been considered a Michigan lean for quite a while now but has yet to pull the trigger. However, the Wolverines hosted him on multiple occasions this summer and made a splash with him on his most recent trip for the game against Washington. While Alabama is making a bit of a run, Walker feels comfortable with the Michigan program and the staff, which has made him a top overall priority this cycle. Walker's decision timeline has been fluid. A commitment could really come at any time.

Edge Joshua Josephs, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb I logged a FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan before Josephs visited for the game against Washington earlier this month and still feel good about. The Wolverines also hosted him for a summer official visit and have made him the top overall target on the edge rusher board. Josephs remains high on SEC programs like Kentucky and Tennessee, but Michigan should be able to seal the deal if it continues to win on the field.