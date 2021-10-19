Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Commitment Candidates

Michigan is coming off a key win on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed a verbal pledge from three-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker safety Damani Dent on Monday morning. Michigan now has 18 commitments total and boasts the No. 15 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up. So who are some recruits that could jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.

ATH Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula (La.) High Michigan recently flipped Mason Graham from Boise State and is looking to do the same with Walker, who is currently committed to rival Notre Dame. While Walker has been a pledge to the Irish since March, he has been open with his process and recently visited Michigan for its game against Washington. New Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy is a fellow Louisiana native and played for Walker's high school head coach. If Rivals allowed FutureCast flip picks, I would have put one in right after his visit. Walker is an intriguing prospect that can play wide receiver or safety at the next level. He wants to completely shut down his recruitment before Thanksgiving.

WR Dane Key, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Look, I'm not putting Key on this list because I'm super optimistic about the Wolverines landing him. I am, however, putting him on this list because Michigan is making a strong push, and the talented pass catcher is set to announce his decision before the end of the month. Both U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Steve Clinkscale stopped by to see him during the bye week and have a great relationship with him and his family. Key has also visited Michigan twice since the end of the dead period. Right now, Kentucky is considered the favorite — his father played for the Wildcats — but Michigan is a dark horse. Oregon and South Carolina are the other finalists.

OL Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach I logged a FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan before Conerly's visit for the game against Washington in September. Since then, the Wolverines have surged in this recruitment and appear to have all the momentum. Other top contenders like Washington and USC have struggled, giving Conerly even more of a reason to side with Michigan. Conerly is looking to wait and make a commitment at the All-American Bowl in January. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him move his timeline up. U-M offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has done an excellent job of recruiting him and saw him during the bye week.

DT Deone Walker, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech Walker's recruitment has been interesting as of late. While Michigan appeared to be in the drivers seat this summer and made a splash on his visit for the game against Washington, a decision never came. Walker has continued to show interest in SEC schools, making visits to Kentucky and Missouri. Alabama is also working on Walker, and he is expected to make his way to Tuscaloosa at some point in the near future. Walker's decision timeline is fluid, and U-M doesn't have the momentum it once did, but the Wolverines have always been a constant. Walker knows what Michigan can offer on and off the field. There isn't much more thee staff can do here. Jim Harbaugh was at his game on Friday and has let him know that he is still a top priority.