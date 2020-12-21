Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Michigan Commitment Candidates
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan is getting on a roll for next cycle.
The Wolverines landed a commitment just 48 hours after National Signing Day when three-star 2022 River Rogue (Mich.) High defensive lineman Davonte Miles pulled the trigger on Friday.
Michigan now has four commitments total and boasts the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.
But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up.
So who are some recruits to jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news