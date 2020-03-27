News More News
Who's Next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The drought is over.

Michigan went almost a year without earning a commitment in its 2021 recruiting class. Then Wednesday came.

The Wolverines not only landed a commitment from Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, but they also scored a surprise verbal pledge from rising New Jersey defensive end Dominick Giudice.

Detroit cornerback Kalen King holds a Michigan offer.
Michigan now has four commitments total with three in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 13 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up.

So who are some recruits to jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.

