{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 09:00:00 -0500') }}

Who's Next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is on a hot streak.

The Wolverines landed their seventh commitment over the last month when three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.

Michigan now has 10 commitments total with five in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

New England offensive lineman Drew Kendall holds a Michigan offer.
New England offensive lineman Drew Kendall holds a Michigan offer.

But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up.

So who are some recruits to jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.

