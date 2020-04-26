Michigan is on a hot streak.

The Wolverines landed their seventh commitment over the last month when three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.

Michigan now has 10 commitments total with five in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60