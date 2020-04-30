Who's Next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates
Michigan is on a hot streak.
The Wolverines landed their eighth commitment over the last month when three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.
Michigan now has 11 commitments total with five in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next man up.
So who are some recruits to jump on board and continue to build the momentum? Here are five candidates.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news