Michigan is on a hot streak.

The Wolverines have landed 14 verbal pledges since the beginning of the dead period in March and scored big this week landing top linebackers Junior Colson and Jaydon Hood as well as four-star defensive end KeChaun Bennett.

Michigan now has 16 commitments total with five in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.