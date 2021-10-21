Who Will Be Michigan's First 2023 Commit? A Look At Three Candidates

With less than two months to go before the early signing period, Michigan only has a handful of 2022 recruits left on the board and is slowly starting to hone in on some top 2023 targets. Michigan currently has zero commits for next cycle, but the Wolverines are performing well on the field and could build some early momentum in the near future. Here is a look at three candidates be Michigan's first 2023 commit.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

WR Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High An explosive slot receiver, Morgan is in the middle of a strong junior season and would a terrific first land. The Rivals250 prospect earned an offer from Michigan over the summer and has been to campus on multiple occasions. New Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy is the former head coach at West Bloomfield and knows Morgan and his family on a personal level. While he also holds offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia and a handful of others, Michigan is considered the early favorite to earn his pledge. I put in a FutureCast pick back in July and feel confident in that pick.

OL Amir Herring, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High One of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, Herring is a priority at guard for the Wolverines next cycle. The aforementioned Bellamy coached Herring at West Bloomfield and like with Morgan, is very close to Herring and his family. The Rivals250 prospect has made several visits to Michigan over the years and loves what the program has to offer on and off the field — Herring aspires to be a medical doctor. Herring has a number of other Power Five offers, but Michigan appears to have the edge. I put in a FutureCast pick more than a year ago and still feel confident.