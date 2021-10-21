Who Will Be Michigan's First 2023 Commit? A Look At Three Candidates
With less than two months to go before the early signing period, Michigan only has a handful of 2022 recruits left on the board and is slowly starting to hone in on some top 2023 targets.
Michigan currently has zero commits for next cycle, but the Wolverines are performing well on the field and could build some early momentum in the near future.
Here is a look at three candidates be Michigan's first 2023 commit.
WR Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High
An explosive slot receiver, Morgan is in the middle of a strong junior season and would a terrific first land. The Rivals250 prospect earned an offer from Michigan over the summer and has been to campus on multiple occasions. New Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy is the former head coach at West Bloomfield and knows Morgan and his family on a personal level. While he also holds offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia and a handful of others, Michigan is considered the early favorite to earn his pledge. I put in a FutureCast pick back in July and feel confident in that pick.
OL Amir Herring, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High
One of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, Herring is a priority at guard for the Wolverines next cycle. The aforementioned Bellamy coached Herring at West Bloomfield and like with Morgan, is very close to Herring and his family. The Rivals250 prospect has made several visits to Michigan over the years and loves what the program has to offer on and off the field — Herring aspires to be a medical doctor. Herring has a number of other Power Five offers, but Michigan appears to have the edge. I put in a FutureCast pick more than a year ago and still feel confident.
K Adam Samaha, Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron
Michigan isn't afraid to use scholarships on specialists and often goes after the best available hence why the Wolverines took Tommy Doman last cycle. Samaha is one of the country's top kickers and literally plays down the street from the University of Michigan. On top of that, Samaha is the son of former Michigan Director of Basketball Operation Waleed Samaha. U-M hosted Samaha for an unofficial visit last month, and I put in a FutureCast pick soon after. This one makes a ton of sense.
