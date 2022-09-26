Not all running backs are built the same according to Jim Harbaugh. As someone who has played with, as well as coached, highly successful running backs at the collegiate and professional levels, he would know a thing or two about success.

This is why Harbaugh feels that running back Blake Corum fits into a box that not many running backs say that they can.

His skill set, and certain attributes, make him special.

After his 243-yard, two-touchdown day in Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday, it's hard to argue otherwise about the Wolverines' workhorse back.

"There's an old saying in football, a running back who can miss somebody by the narrowest of margins is an unbelievable talent," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "Blake can get so close to a defender, a would-be tackler, within inches, and then make a slight move where somebody that close doesn't even touch him. Some backs will make the cut a yard away or two yards away. Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell their breath and then make the slight six-inch cut, missing by the narrowest of margins. It's incredible. The vision, the low center of gravity."

"Players talk about having a hard time finding him. The real key to success is just how close he can get to a defender and miss by the narrowest of margins."

Asked whether he feels this is innate to Corum or something that can be coached, Harbaugh put it in a way that only Harbaugh could:

"I think the really good running backs, great running backs, a running back like Blake has that kind of—I think they crawl out of the crib with it."