Michigan football's special team unit from last season carrying over to the present day has been just that—special. That was particularly the case on Saturday during the Wolverines' victory over UConn with the unit getting a punt block and also a punt return for a touchdown.

With a program that has been so solid in recent weeks, what is there to work on? According to Jim Harbaugh, who appeared on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday, they will find something to work on.

"We were back at it today working on all kinds of things," Harbaugh said. "It's been really good. Hard to remember any time we've had a blocked punt and a punt return for a touchdown. Kickoff coverage is really good. You haven't seen it because there's been so many touchbacks. I think we've had 24 touchbacks in the last 25 kicks that Jake Moody's had.

"That's not stopping the guys from detailing everything. Across the board, more detail, more things to improve on. Everybody attacking it."

It goes without saying that any football player wants to be the marquee guy. Whether it's offensively and defensively, being a marquee player on the special teams unit is important, too. And the Wolverines stress the importance of that, often time suggesting that the fastest way to see the field is to impress through special teams.

The Wolverines have made the special teams unit a place to be desired, a destination for certain players looking for a role.

Harbaugh went as far as to suggest that the special teams unit is a buffet, where everybody eats until their stomachs are full.

"Special team-wise, such a high number of guys that want to do it," Harbaugh said. "The line is long and getting longer every day. Joe Taylor, is now trying to aspire to be the new Caden Kolesar. Keshaun Harris, doing the same thing. Jake Thaw, Leon Franklin, Danny Hughes, it's such a long list. T.J. Guy is chomping at the bit. Coach, I want to get on more special teams. Hey, it's an all-you-can-eat buffet. Have at it.

"Just a long list of guys that want to do it. It's good. It's fun. Every day you go to practice, watching guys trying to compete and hone their craft at whatever position they're playing and special teams."