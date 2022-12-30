For those who have been around Jim Harbaugh, you know when he heaps praise on someone by singling them out and gushing about the person, you know it's coming from a genuine place.

Harbaugh isn't the type to compare, list standouts or talk about singular individuals in fear of diminishing someone else that he could forget about mentioning.

So when he gushed about the work that co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has done during his tenure in Ann Arbor, you know it's significant.

When asked about the body of work Moore has done, Harbaugh offered some of the highest praise he can for one of his assistants.

"They don't get any better," Harbaugh said on Thursday. "There's been a lot of great line coaches. I mean, I can't think of one better than Sherrone Moore and he's a great teacher. I will start with that. "Teaching" and "coaching" is synonymous. Tremendous passion for the game and for our players. Bleeds Blue like nobody else. Just tremendous enthusiasm every single day. Smart, smart. Wicked smart. And just, in every way, a Michigan man. He's not afraid of any challenge or taking on any new challenge. But those are just to list a few."

It didn't stop there, though.



Harbaugh continued on discussing Moore, saying his relationship has extended beyond the football field and impacted his life in a very personal way.

Comparing the respect and love he has for him like a member of his own family.

"I mean, nobody I have more respect for than Sherrone Moore, nobody that I worked with do I have more respect for," Harbaugh said. "Like a brother. Like my own brother. And he's -- that trust, that friendship, that love goes both ways. That's what I -- that's how I feel about Sherrone Moore."