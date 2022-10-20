It doesn't take much time to realize that Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard loves what Terrance Williams is all about. From his smarts, his personality, and his play on the floor, Howard has full trust in the junior, even going as far back as his freshman season.

That trust was earned from day one, as soon as Williams stepped on campus.

Howard appreciates Williams' ability to do all the little things, even if it doesn't get you the glory on the stat sheet;

"I knew from the time I recruited him that he was a guy that had a great feel to the game of basketball," Howard told reporters during U-M's Media Day. "You put him out there on the floor, he's gonna figure it out. He also is going to impact the game, when it results in winning. Sometimes in a box score, you'll look at it like, wow, four points, so I'm just gonna use an example, four points, six rebounds. Or you might look at one time at a box score maybe 12 points and three rebounds, four assists. He has a way of impacting the game.

"He played his freshman year and you play because he earned it and because we also trusted what he's going to do out on the floor and how he's able to pick up things right away. Like I touched on earlier, his feel for the game with his IQ."

While Howard appreciates Williams' play on the floor, he might appreciate his smarts and basketball acumen even more.

His basketball IQ is one of the main reasons why he has trusted Williams to be a leader on and off the court for the Wolverines.

Now, with the added responsibility of being a captain, he is hoping that Williams' game will reach the next level on top of his leadership capabilities.

"Last year, we saw how he impacted the season," Howard said. "How well he played and how he shot the ball extremely well. So this year, you know, he's a third-year and he knows the system very well. He can teach it, he can coach it today if he had to. That's how smart he is. He can play in a one through five because he just really focuses in on everything that's out there on the floor. That's an amazing gift to have and everyone doesn't have it but Terrance Williams does.

"By being a captain, he's a smart kid, he's also a leader. At times, he's a soft-spoken leader and I always challenge him to be a little bit more vocal. I love how he's embraced that responsibility."