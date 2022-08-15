Why Kenneth Grant is 'Mazi's junior' according to Jesse Minter

It wouldn't be difficult to pick Michigan freshman defensive lineman Kenneth Grant out in a room. At a hulking 6-foot-3 and 356-pounds, Grant certainly looks the part physically as he adapts to the college game.

In the time Grant has been on campus, he's already receiving comparisons to his lineman counterpart Mazi Smith.

Both players are similar in size, with Grant having a few extra pounds on Smith and both could very well see the field at the same time this season.

According to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Grant's work ethic and play are very similar to Smith's.

"He’s Mazi’s junior," Minter said. "First and foremost, because of his attitude. Very, very humble, very, very detailed. His approach, which is extremely unique for a freshman that wasn’t here in the spring. He’s taken to everything Coach Elston has tried to teach him and get him to do, at a very impressive level for a young player. Same thing in the weight room."

Grant's progress in a short time bodes well for his future, including during his freshmen campaign. Just like Smith, Grant is starting to receive the "freak" title from those around him.

It goes beyond a physical standpoint, though, Grant is showing his athletic ability that not many are able to showcase at his size.

"Over the course of June and July, you could sort of see him transform and take exactly what Coach Herb and the staff wanted him to do," Minter said. "And then on top of that, he’s extremely gifted. He’s a 350-plus-pound human being that moves really well, that is really, really strong, naturally.

"Some of the things that we test those guys in, it’s pretty freakish to watch him go up the plyo steps, or move laterally, move side-to-side. Blessed that we have him and I think he’s got a really, really high ceiling."

