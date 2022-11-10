Michael Barrett's progression as a linebacker this season has been the light at the end of the tunnel for a journey that has seen many twists, turns and trials and tribulations to get where he is today.

All of that hard work, including countless challenges the Michigan coach staff threw at him, culminated in a series of moments against Rutgers he will never forget.

Back-to-back interceptions, one of which was a pick-six in the third quarter of a tight game. The turning point for the Wolverines to get some much-needed breathing room against the Scarlet Knights and to put the game on ice.

For his position coach, George Helow, it was a moment of pride knowing how hard Barrett has worked to get to the point he is now.

"Man, it was awesome," Helow said. "You know, that's your joy as a football coach, to see your players have success, how hard they work, you know, throughout practice preparation, just in terms of how they prepare. And Mike's been a guy that, last year, you guys all know, he had limited reps. He only played 186 snaps. Most of which was at the nickel position. And he took on a big role for us this year, playing WILL linebacker, and has done a tremendous job. In both of those plays, he was just executing his assignment. Two really big plays that Michael will remember forever, and can't tell you how happy I am for him and just look forward to him finishing the season strong."

Barrett's path to becoming a linebacker wasn't an easy one. Seeing multiple position coaches come and go, multiple position changes and seeing multiple defensive coordinators come through, no one would've blamed Barrett if he decided to go elsewhere to find a system that could utilize his skills.

Instead, he stayed.

And U-M is certainly glad he did.

"Just really speaks to who Mike Barrett is as a person," Helow said. "I mean, he came in in a different system. He played a different position. He played several positions for us last year and this year. He played the Mike Backer position in Dime. He played the Will linebacker position last year in nickel, and as we were talking about earlier, in nickel, we played the Buffalo. So he can play all three spots, and he knows what he's doing and he's taken on the role and the responsibility. He continues to get better each and every week. Very proud of Mike."