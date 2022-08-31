Michigan's depth chart at safety is set headed into the season-opener against Colorado State and there aren't many surprises included.

The group is led by the likes of R.J. Moten and Rod Moore, but a strong camp by Makari Paige, who saw limited snaps last season, has helped see his name soar up the depth chart in recent weeks.

His position coach, Jay Harbaugh, appreciated the fact that Paige was dependable the entire offseason.

"Just practiced well in spring, fall camp, just practiced well, was always available," Harbaugh said. "Even when his body maybe didn’t feel 100% that’s been great. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball interception-wise, and strips or fumble recoveries, that kind of thing. So he’s shown up in that regard, just producing."

On top of that, Paige is coming into his own during meetings with the team, too.

Harbaugh noted that his attention to detail and his ability to find his voice to become more of a vocal leader has been crucial to Paige's ascension.

"He’s very, very smart, excellent in meetings, and super-attentive. And, his voice has grown to as a leader just guiding the younger guys and helping teach them, you hear him a little bit more. So like you said, he’s really put himself in a position to be a very good player for us.