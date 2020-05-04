Tyler McLaurin is approaching a decision.

The three-star 2021 outside linebacker out of Bolingbrook (Ill.) High wants to make summer commitment and narrowed down his lengthy offer list to five schools late last week.

“I really tried to narrow things down because the way things are going, I don’t really see us getting out of this any time soon,” McLaurin said. “In my head, I’m thinking to myself that my Top 5 now is probably going to be my Top 5 in a week or two or maybe even three weeks. Posting it now makes no difference.”