Why Michigan Is A Finalist For Chicagoland LB Tyler McLaurin
Tyler McLaurin is approaching a decision.
The three-star 2021 outside linebacker out of Bolingbrook (Ill.) High wants to make summer commitment and narrowed down his lengthy offer list to five schools late last week.
“I really tried to narrow things down because the way things are going, I don’t really see us getting out of this any time soon,” McLaurin said. “In my head, I’m thinking to myself that my Top 5 now is probably going to be my Top 5 in a week or two or maybe even three weeks. Posting it now makes no difference.”
Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas Tech are the schools still in play for McLaurin. Out of those five programs, Texas Tech is the only one that has yet to host McLaurin for a visit.
McLaurin had a chance to see Michigan just before the dead period and was impressed with the campus and facilities. UM’s unique blend of top-level academics and athletics made including the Wolverines on his short list a no brainer.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news