Why Michigan Is A Top School For 2021 Rivals250 LB Kendrick Blackshire
Kendrick Blackshire is on the road to recovery.
The 2021 Rivals100 linebacker from Duncanville (Texas) High missed all of his junior season due to a torn ACL. Blackshire, however, is almost ready to make his return to the field.
“Recovery is going really well,” Blackshire said. “Rehab is going excellent. I should be back in the spring. My knee is feeling great. I’m jogging now. I don’t have anything to complain about.”
Before the injury, Blackshire was a true mega recruit. He picked up his first offer from LSU as an eighth grader and currently has more than 20 scholarships in hand.
Blackshire recently narrowed his lengthy and impressive offer sheet to a Top 13. Michigan made the cut along with schools like Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas.
