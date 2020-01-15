“Recovery is going really well,” Blackshire said. “Rehab is going excellent. I should be back in the spring. My knee is feeling great. I’m jogging now. I don’t have anything to complain about.”

Before the injury, Blackshire was a true mega recruit. He picked up his first offer from LSU as an eighth grader and currently has more than 20 scholarships in hand.

Blackshire recently narrowed his lengthy and impressive offer sheet to a Top 13. Michigan made the cut along with schools like Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas.