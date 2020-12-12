Michigan Wolverines basketball is entering Big Ten play undefeated, and had a good thing going. The Maize and Blue are not deep at the center position, but it had fifth-year senior Austin Davis, and all of his experience, starting games, before freshman center Hunter Dickinson would come in and man the position for much of the contest. That all is about to change, with Davis having suffered a plantar fascia injury on his right foot on a non-contact play in the last outing against Toledo. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, but is now out indefinitely. From a big man offseason fishing trip on Davis' boat to bonding each and every day at practice, the group of post players for Michigan have become a close, collective unit void of egos. Davis, a co-captain with senior forward Isaiah Livers, is well-known for his high character, and his loss will be felt for a plethora of reasons. "It was definitely heartbreaking not just only for Austin, but the entire team," Dickinson said of Davis' injury. "He’s a guy who’s loved by everybody in the building — players, managers, coaches — everybody loves Austin. "He just brings so much good energy and good vibes to the team that it’s hard not to like him, especially for me, being a big man with the way he’s brought me under his wing. For him to be a fifth-year senior, it could’ve been easy for him just to go out there and suck up all the minutes and play for himself. But the way that he’s really brought me under his wing and really taught me everything he knows, I’m so grateful for him." RELATED: Isaiah Livers Confident Hunter Dickinson Will Step Up In His Increased Role RELATED: Podcast: Balas And The Schillers Talk Michigan Wolverines Basketball

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Hunter Dickinson is averaging 14.8 points per game through five outings. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

Dickinson appears ready for the moment, and it was inevitable he would take over the starting job at some point this season — the timeline has just been accelerated. He is already averaging 22.6 minutes per game and posting 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, proving he's ready for the added challenge. He and junior forward Brandon Johns will have to eat up more minutes and rise to the occasion. "Hunter can handle anything that's thrown at him. He's proven that," head coach Juwan Howard said. "He welcomes any challenge because he's a very competitive guy." "I’m pretty happy with my stamina right now," Dickinson said. "Coach has done a really good job of pushing us in practice and stuff like that, and so I’m ready to do whatever the team needs, however many minutes they need from me." It will be an adjustment for Dickinson, who has had some time to watch the pace and how the refs are calling the game before replacing Davis off the bench, to instead start from the tip. But if Dickinson has proved anything early in his college career — and he has — he will have no problem adjusting. "It is different. You have to prepare a little bit differently," Dickinson said. "When you come off the bench, you have a little break in between the end of warmups and game time. As a starter, you have to be ready from the tip. So, just in preparation, maybe just have to lock in a little bit sooner."