Out with the old, in with the new.

Michigan football had a new-look offense in 2019 under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The Wolverines ran an up tempo spread attack that featured quite a bit of run/pass option (RPO) plays, which are becoming increasingly popular in college and professional football.

While U-M increased the amount of RPOs it ran in 2019, PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz believes that number will go up once again in 2020.

"You’ve got a lot of the modern stuff [under Gattis], in terms of the RPOs, and I think those are going to be even more emphasized this year, regardless of which one wins the starting quarterback job," Liskiewitz told The Wolverine.

