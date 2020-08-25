Xavier Worthy has made a massive jump. Worthy entered the day as a low three-star prospect but moved into the Top 100 nationally after Rivals.com’s latest update to the 2021 recruiting rankings. A newly minted four-star recruit, the Fresno (Calif.) Central product is now ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect in the country.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.

"We went back on the wide receiver position because we didn’t get to see nearly as many kids this summer as usual, and we knew most of the Cali players weren’t going to play, so we wanted to compare them all," said Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. "Summer is about skill position kids and holding to an early February eval of Worthy based on film didn’t add up after watching him again. His speed is elite and compared to the rest of the class, we felt he was in that Rivals100 range." Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney, who is based out West, added: “When I first saw Worthy on tape, I thought he was very impressive, but I wrongly went too conservative in his ranking. I wanted to see him more in person, but then the shutdown hit and that became impossible. So during this ranking, we revisited everybody, and he clearly was a name that deserved a major bump in the rankings as we were able to go over junior film again, check out what he’s done over the last few months — even though that’s been limited — and then compare him to the other receivers in this class. We felt a major move up was warranted, so we didn’t hesitate.”