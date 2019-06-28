Wide Receiver Eamonn Dennis' High School Coach Breaks Down His Game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Worcester (Mass.) St Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis was one of the nine recruits who visited this past weekend to commit to Michigan.
St. Johns head coach John Andreoli said Dennis’ versatility is what sets him apart from other recruits.
“Even at an early age when he came to St. Johns, his ability to excel in big game situations primarily on special teams as a freshman where he was able to show that fifth gear and separation speed at a young age and really continue that through his whole career at St. Johns,” Andreoli said. “[That] really put him in an elite class as far as offensive playmakers go.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news