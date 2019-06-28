Worcester (Mass.) St Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis was one of the nine recruits who visited this past weekend to commit to Michigan.

St. Johns head coach John Andreoli said Dennis’ versatility is what sets him apart from other recruits.

“Even at an early age when he came to St. Johns, his ability to excel in big game situations primarily on special teams as a freshman where he was able to show that fifth gear and separation speed at a young age and really continue that through his whole career at St. Johns,” Andreoli said. “[That] really put him in an elite class as far as offensive playmakers go.