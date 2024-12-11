Will Johnson declares for NFL Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The star junior cornerback announced the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Johnson thanked God, his coaches, his family, Michigan fans and his teammates before ultimately making the announcement.

"I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," Johnson ended his statement with.

The star Wolverine played three seasons in the Maize and Blue and had one of the best careers by a Michigan cornerback in school history. During his three seasons, Johnson made 68 tackles, defended 10 passes, made nine interceptions and had three pick-sixes.

Both of his two interceptions in the 2024 season were returned for touchdowns.

Johnson missed the second half of the 2024 year with a lingering toe injury that held him out of games against Michigan State, Oregon, Indiana, Northwestern and Ohio State.

He will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, meaning he is now ineligible to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama.