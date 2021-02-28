The big fish is in the boat.

Michigan landed a commitment from five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson this weekend. With Johnson in the fold, that gives the Wolverines three monumental in-state lands over the last few months.

Remember, Michigan found its holy grail in the 2021 cycle in December when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards inked with the Wolverines. Michigan followed that up by flipping Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from rival Michigan State on National Signing Day.