Will Johnson Effect: U-M Set For More Recruiting Success In Own Backyard
The big fish is in the boat.
Michigan landed a commitment from five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson this weekend. With Johnson in the fold, that gives the Wolverines three monumental in-state lands over the last few months.
Remember, Michigan found its holy grail in the 2021 cycle in December when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards inked with the Wolverines. Michigan followed that up by flipping Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from rival Michigan State on National Signing Day.
Michigan has a ton of recruiting momentum in its own backyard, and Johnson will only help with that. After all, Johnson is well-respected amongst his peers, and it’s no secret top talent wants to play with top talent.
On top of that, Johnson is the son of ex-Wolverine Deon Johnson and godson of ex-Michigan State Director of Recruiting Curtis Blackwell, the co-founders of Sound Mind Sound Body, which provides training, mentorship and club 7v7 to top prospects around the Detroit-metro.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news