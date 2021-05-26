Will Johnson On Michigan, Steve Clinkscale, Setting USC Official, More

Will Johnson may be a five-star prospect, but he still carries a big chip on his shoulder.

The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South didn’t duck any competition this offseason, playing in the best club 7v7 tournaments across the country and helping his team reach the state track meet in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

“I think this offseason 7v7 went pretty well for me,” Johnson said. “I went to a couple of tournaments. I was hurt at the beginning. I really just got back for the last two I was at in Las Vegas and Indianapolis. I know some people are doubting me a little bit, so I wanted to show what I could do.

“Now, I’m in track season. I wanted to show I could run since people like to question that, too. I’m also focused on getting bigger, stronger and working on my craft every day, so I can be ready for the season.”