Will Johnson On Michigan Visit, Steve Clinkscale, Upcoming USC OV
Michigan hosted a large group of top local recruits this week for ‘Detroit Day,’ including the most important piece of its 2022 recruiting class — five-star cornerback Will Johnson.
Keeping Johnson in the fold is Michigan’s top priority this recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines made a strong impression on him and others in attendance just a day after the dead period finally came to an end.
“Detroit Day went really well,” Johnson said. “I know all the guys really loved it up there. Some of them hadn’t been up there for a long time. Everybody enjoyed meeting the new coaching staff. They made it feel like home, and everybody loved it.”
Johnson committed to Michigan in February over finalists Ohio State and USC. However, Maurice Linguist, who played a big part in closing with Johnson, recently took the head coaching job at Buffalo. Johnson is now on his third primary recruiter over the last six months.
Still, Michigan made a great hire when it brought in Kentucky’s Steve Clinkscale to replace Linguist. After all, Clinkscale is a strong Detroit-area recruiter and was the first Power Five coach to extend a scholarship to Johnson.
Clinkscale and Johnson spent extended time together on the visit and worked out with each other the following day at U-M’s satellite camp in Big Rapids.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news