Will Johnson On Michigan Visit, Steve Clinkscale, Upcoming USC OV

Michigan hosted a large group of top local recruits this week for ‘Detroit Day,’ including the most important piece of its 2022 recruiting class — five-star cornerback Will Johnson.

Keeping Johnson in the fold is Michigan’s top priority this recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines made a strong impression on him and others in attendance just a day after the dead period finally came to an end.

“Detroit Day went really well,” Johnson said. “I know all the guys really loved it up there. Some of them hadn’t been up there for a long time. Everybody enjoyed meeting the new coaching staff. They made it feel like home, and everybody loved it.”