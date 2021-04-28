Will Johnson spent his weekend with another top defensive back.

The five-star 2022 Michigan cornerback commit from Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South flew to Las Vegas for the annual Pylon 7v7 tournament and teamed up with fellow five-star cornerback Domani Jackson with club team Trillion Boys.

“It was nice,” Johnson said. “This was out first time really playing together. It was good for us to get a little chemistry going. We had some good reps, and that’s what it’s about. He’s a great player, and I felt like we complemented each other well.”