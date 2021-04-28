Will Johnson On Recruiting Domani Jackson, Other Top DB Targets
Will Johnson spent his weekend with another top defensive back.
The five-star 2022 Michigan cornerback commit from Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South flew to Las Vegas for the annual Pylon 7v7 tournament and teamed up with fellow five-star cornerback Domani Jackson with club team Trillion Boys.
“It was nice,” Johnson said. “This was out first time really playing together. It was good for us to get a little chemistry going. We had some good reps, and that’s what it’s about. He’s a great player, and I felt like we complemented each other well.”
Jackson and Johnson have grown extremely close throughout the recruiting cycle. The two made joint self-guided visits to Michigan and USC before Johnson sided with the Wolverines and Jackson picked the Trojans.
But that doesn’t mean their dream of playing together is completely over.
Johnson is still actively recruiting Jackson to Michigan, which the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product once called his dream school.
