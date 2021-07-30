 Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh hold commitment from Will Johnson
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Will Johnson On Recruiting Top Talent, Expectations For U-M's Season, More

Will Johnson has been a frequent visitor this summer.

The five-star Michigan cornerback commit out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South made three unofficial visits to his future home last month and will be back on campus this weekend for The Big House BBQ.

“I’m just looking forward to hanging out with everybody,” Johnson said. “There might be some new recruits there, so I’ll talk to them. I’ve pretty much seen everything and have met everyone. It’s just about hanging out and continuing to build up the relationships.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Johnson committed to Michigan in late February, but that didn’t stop other schools from continuing to recruit him. USC made a big push this summer and got him on campus for an official visit.

However, Johnson has grown more solid with Michigan after getting to spend extended time with the U-M coaching staff and players over the last couple of months.

“I’m really comfortable with my decision,” Johnson said. “Getting to meet the staff and hanging out with the players helped. It was my first time meeting with the players. I appreciated them making me feel at home and showing me love. I got that from the players and the staff.”

