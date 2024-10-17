Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
Will Johnson on secondary giving up big plays: 'Definitely disappointing'
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Michigan star defensive back Will Johnson has witnessed the good and the bad when it comes to the Wolverines' secondary play.

Being part of a nearly flawless unit the past two seasons, things haven't been as rosy for the secondary unit during his junior season.

With inexperience and youth playing mixed in with older players, it's been a mixed bag defensively in terms of results, which has seen explosive plays rise tenfold this season.

The amount of explosive plays is something Johnson is acutely aware of as he works to try and address those issues coming out of the bye week.

"We gotta be better," Johnson said. "And we gotta not let them get that. Be disciplined, have good eyes and make plays when the ball comes to our side... It's definitely disappointing. Try to get better every day from now. Try to fix those mistakes. I know what both sides look like. Gotta do your part."

Johnson is going from a position of being the student to now being the teacher, as he is one of the more experienced players in his room.

For the younger players, he's working with anyone who will listen and the message is clear.

Do your job.

"It all comes down to knowing your assignment," Johnson said. "Knowing where your help is, film study and being prepared for game day, so doing that throughout the week will help you be ready for your games… I try to help everybody that asks me questions, all the guys that don't have as much experience. Zeke, Jyaire, B-Hill, really all those guys I try to help out as much as I can."

