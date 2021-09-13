Will Johnson On Weekend Visit, Recruiting Domani Jackson, U-M Defense, More

Michigan hosted a number of talented recruits for its massive clash with Washington over the weekend.

Among them was five-star Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who is largely considered the leader of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class and was on campus all weekend for his official visit.

Johnson has been at U-M on numerous occasions over the last several months, but this time, he got to experience a wild atmosphere in The Big House during a night game with extremely high stakes. And yes, Johnson came away very impressed.