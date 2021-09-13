Will Johnson On Weekend Visit, Recruiting Domani Jackson, U-M Defense, More
Michigan hosted a number of talented recruits for its massive clash with Washington over the weekend.
Among them was five-star Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who is largely considered the leader of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class and was on campus all weekend for his official visit.
Johnson has been at U-M on numerous occasions over the last several months, but this time, he got to experience a wild atmosphere in The Big House during a night game with extremely high stakes. And yes, Johnson came away very impressed.
“Honestly, it was a perfect weekend,” Johnson said. “Everything went smooth and as planned. The game was the best part for sure. The atmosphere was great. The defense played great. It was a great win against a good opponent. Now, we have to keep winning and keep it rolling. It was a great visit.”
Ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 16 overall prospect nationally this cycle, Johnson is set to enroll early and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Wolverines.
After watching the defense thrive in a 31-10 win under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Saturday night, Johnson is even more excited about the idea of coming in and starring in the secondary for an aggressive and multifaceted unit.
