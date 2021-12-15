Will Johnson tells all on sticking with Michigan and building 2022 class
National Signing Day was anything but a surprise for five-star cornerback Will Johnson. It was the culmination of a long, eventful process that started for Johnson as a freshman in high school. Now...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news