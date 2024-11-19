Winters Grady signs with Michigan during early signing period

"I am excited to have Trey, Winters, and Oscar join our program," said May. "All three are highly competitive players who come from great families. Each of them has a unique skill set which will allow us to continue playing the way we believe is best. They've all been coached, and developed, by some of the most respected and accomplished teachers of the game. We look forward to them getting to Ann Arbor."

University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May announced Tuesday the signing of four-star Winters Grady to a Big Ten Athletic Scholarship Agreement for the 2025-26 season. May previously announced the signings of four-star Oscar Goodman on Monday (Nov. 18) and five-star Trey McKenney on Friday (Nov. 15).

"Winters is a flat-out competitor," said May. "He is tailor-made for how we want to play at Michigan. His ability to shoot the ball is one of the reasons he's an ideal fit. His versatility and physicality, on both the offense and defense end, will allow him to be a factor for us right away. The more we dug in and got to know him and his family, the more we realized that this a guy that we need to have in our program."

As the seventh-ranked prospect in California, he averaged 19.5 points per game on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit playing for Jalen Green Elite. Grady shot 57 percent from the field and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc. He finished in the top 10 of the league in scoring and efficiency.

During his junior season (2023-24), Grady converted on 45.6 percent of his 79 three-point attempts in 13 games. After playing high school basketball in Oregon, Grady transferred to Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) where current U-M player Nimari Burnett attended.