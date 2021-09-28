Wisconsin's Paul Chryst On Michigan's 'Really Fast' Defense, Run Game, More

Wisconsin's offense didn't face much resistance in each of the last two meetings against Michigan, racking up a combined 700 rushing yards and 74 points. And frankly, one of the reasons why Don Brown is Michigan's former defensive coordinator and Mike Macdonald is now in his first year in charge of the unit is because of those two meetings with the Badgers. Badgers' head coach Paul Chryst isn't expecting a cakewalk when his team hosts the No. 14-ranked Wolverines this week, though. His offense has struggled through three games, averaging 203.3 rushing yards (33rd nationally), 197 passing yards (94th) 400.3 total yards (67th nationally) and 19 points (112th) per game while posting a 1-2 record, with a win over Eastern Michigan and losses to Penn State and Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have been stout, ranking fourth in the country in scoring defense (11 points per game allowed) and 34th in total defense (304.8 yards). "Defensively, we’re going to be challenged differently this week, obviously, playing against a really good Michigan team, a team that’s talented and really well coached and playing really good football right now," Chryst said. RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On Michigan Offense's Rough Patch: 'It Wasn't A Cade Thing' RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Surpasses 80,000 Yards, Lewan Bounces Back

Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Paul Chryst is 10-16 against ranked opponents while at UW. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

It's a lot of the same players, Chryst said, with the Wolverines having returned seven starters on defense, but they're playing at a much higher level and are in better positions to succeed. For example, the Wolverines have mixed up fronts and coverages, making it harder for the opposing offense to pinpoint exactly what they're going to get post-snap. In a word, Michigan has been much more unpredictable on a down-to-down basis. "Right now, they appear to me to be a team that’s defense is playing really fast, which, to me, means they’re confident in what they’re being asked to do," the seventh-year head coach continued. "I think good defenses do this — they give you a lot of different looks; they’re not just going to stand in one place and make it easy on you. "But I think they’ve got some really good football players and a good scheme, and I think they’re playing confident and they’re flying around. They’ve got guys that can make plays."

Wisconsin Not 'Falling For The Trap' Of Going 'All In To Stop The Run'

On the other side, Michigan has been stellar offensively in seven of eight halves of football, with the exception being a scoreless second half against Rutgers last week. The Maize and Blue have put up 40.3 points (16th nationally) and 454.8 yards (33rd) per contest. "I think they’re a really good offense, and I think they’ve got a number of different weapons and they’re playing well up front," Chryst said." Michigan has run the ball on 74 percent of its offensive snaps, simply because it has worked so well. The Wolverines rank fifth in the country with 290.8 rushing yards per game, but will go up against a Badger front that is yielding just 23 yards per game on the ground, the least in the nation. Anticipating that his squad will have success at least slowing down Michigan's run game, Chryst knows it's not just the rushing attack they'll have to defend. "They’ve got enough skilled players that they’re going to make you defend the whole field," Chryst said. "That’s always the sign of a good offense. Defensively, you’ve got to defend the whole field if you can’t just put your attention on one thing or the other. You’ve got to play it honest, and I think that’s where they do a good job, and I think they’re doing it with good football players."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!