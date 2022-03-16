Without DeVante’ Jones, Michigan looks to multiple replacements

For as long as DeVante’ Jones can remember, he’s worked towards playing in the NCAA Tournament.

After the Michigan men’s basketball team earned a bid on Selection Sunday, Jones’ excitement was palpable during a Zoom call with reporters. He described the moment as a dream come true, the result of years of prayer and dedication to basketball.

But his March Madness debut will have to wait.

Earlier this week, Jones suffered a concussion during the Wolverines’ practices. With Michigan’s round of 64 game against No. 6 seed Colorado State looming on Thursday, the news comes at the worst possible time for both Jones and the Wolverines. The graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina won’t get to live out his dream on Thursday afternoon, and without Jones in the lineup, Michigan’s offense could take a step back.

“(Jones) will not be able to suit up on Thursday,” Juwan Howard said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, it’s a bummer. … He’s also a big reason why we’re here. What it is, at this moment, we're going to monitor his health, pray that he gets healthy. But overall, I love how his teammates are going to be there to stand up and play hard for him.

Jones has improved as much as any guard in college basketball over the past six weeks. After averaging just 6.4 points and 3.5 assists through the Wolverines’ first eight games, he’s posted 13.8 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games. There is a chance he can play in the round of 32 if Michigan advances past the Rams, but he’ll have to clear concussion protocol before suiting up in Indianapolis.

Without Jones, freshman guard Frankie Collins presumably slides into the Wolverines’ starting point guard spot. He’s played more than 15 minutes in just two games so far this season, but his work behind the scenes has Michigan confident he can man the point on Thursday.

Just running the team, getting people in their spots, he’s grown in that area,” Eli Brooks said. “Since DeVante’ has been playing so well, you guys haven’t seen that as much, but Frankie is a good leader at the point guard position, getting everybody in their spots.”

Added Howard: “Next man up. Frankie is going to get an opportunity, so will Kobe and Eli. So we have a very good, balanced backcourt that's able to step in and do whatever they can to help the team compete at a high level.”

Jones suffered the injury during a competition at practice. Howard didn’t commit to a concrete return date, but sounded optimistic about a short timeline.

“When you go out and practice, competitive practices, where guys are competing, inadvertent elbow as you drive into the lane, he got elbowed in the nose area,” Howard said. “And looking at it day by day, I’m sure he’s going to be healthy soon, take his time. We’re not trying to rush him back. We want him 100% healthy.”

In the meantime, the Wolverines will rely on Collins, Brooks and Bufkin to bring the ball up the floor and initiate the offense. Each player can excel in their own ways — Collins is an elite athlete, Brooks is a steady veteran presence and Bufkin is a skilled scorer — though none of them can single-handedly replace Jones’ production.

But if Jones ultimately lives out his dream of playing in this month’s NCAA Tournament, it will be because Collins, Brooks and Bufkin made it possible, answering the challenge in Jones’ absence.

