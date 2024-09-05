in other news
Michigan a 'top priority' for 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after visit
Michigan made a good impression on 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference
Everything Michigan's special teams coordinator JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Sherrone Moore signs full contract with Michigan
All necessary parties have signed, and Sherrone Moore is under contract as Michigan's head football coach.
Kirk Campbell says "hard to run ball" when down early
Kirk Campbell says Michigan got away from the run game and play-action pass after falling behind to Texas.
Wolverine has renewed its NIL relationship with the University of Michigan and partnered with eight Michigan football players to help form the "Blue Collar Crew."
Michigan football athletes featured in Wolverine’s “Blue-Collar Crew” include Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Max Bredeson, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Alex Orji, Benjamin Hall, and Blake Frazier, all chosen for blue-collar qualities they exhibit as athletes and competitors.
Wolverine has paired these "blue collar" athletes with industry trade specialists in different stages of their careers.
“The trades workers that keep our country moving day after day deserve to be in the spotlight as much as the collegiate athletes we cheer on every weekend,” said ScottSchoessel, Wolverine Boots’ Chief Marketing Officer. “As a society, we celebrate the grit and toughness of college football stars getting the job done on the gridiron, but we often overlook those practicing that same work ethic and grind in their professions. We aim to show that being blue-collar is badass, no matter your trade.”
The introduction of Wolverine’s Blue-Collar Crew comes alongside the launch of a new collection of game-day-ready boots and apparel. Deemed the “Maize and Blue-Collar Collection,” the limited-edition University of Michigan branded gear benefits hardworking student-athletes.
A portion of sales will benefit Champions Circle®, the University of Michigan’s leading NIL collective.
The collection includes:
- Wolverine x University of Michigan Overman Hooded Canvas Shirt-Jac
- Wolverine x University of Michigan Bucksaw Hooded Flannel Shirt-Jac
- Wolverine x University of Michigan Floorhand Moc Toe Work Boot
- Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot
To learn more about Wolverine’s Blue-Collar Crew and shop the limited-edition collection of University of Michigan boots and apparel, visit Wolverine.com/bluecollar.
---
