Wolverine has renewed its NIL relationship with the University of Michigan and partnered with eight Michigan football players to help form the "Blue Collar Crew."

Michigan football athletes featured in Wolverine’s “Blue-Collar Crew” include Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Max Bredeson, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Alex Orji, Benjamin Hall, and Blake Frazier, all chosen for blue-collar qualities they exhibit as athletes and competitors.

Wolverine has paired these "blue collar" athletes with industry trade specialists in different stages of their careers.