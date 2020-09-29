TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend

Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
The Wolverine staff was on the road over the weekend, checking out Michigan Wolverines football commits and targets. Here's our breakdown of every recruit we saw.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Talks Joe Milton, Jalen Mayfield, Emerging Leaders & More
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Ticket Policy, Nico Collins & More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook