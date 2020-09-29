 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 20:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend

Clayton Sayfie, EJ Holland and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine staff was on the road over the weekend, checking out Michigan Wolverines football commits and targets. Here's our breakdown of every recruit we saw.

Michigan Wolverines football recruits JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson.
Michigan Wolverines football recruits JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson. (The Wolverine)

