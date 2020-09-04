 Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Must Land 2022 In-State Recruits For Michigan Wolverines Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-04 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Must Land 2022 In-State Recruits

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the must-land 2022 in-state recruits for Michigan and much more.

Watch this week's episode below.

---

{{ article.author_name }}