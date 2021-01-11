 Clips Of Michigan Wolverines Football recruiting Signee Junior Colson From Pylon All-American Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 12:48:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Clips Of Junior Colson From Pylon All-American Game

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson signed with Michigan.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas for the Pylon 7v7 All-American Game and saw Michigan linebacker signee Junior Colson in action.

Here are clips of Colson from practice and the game.

