 Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football WR Target Kaleb Brown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 14:51:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan WR Target Kaleb Brown

Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas this weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament, which featured Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown.

Watch full clips of Brown below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}