 Wolverine TV: Commits Work Out For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Staff At Satellite Camps
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 16:03:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Commits Work Out For Michigan Staff At Satellite Camps

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting has taken part in several satellite camps this summer.
Michigan has taken part in several satellite camps this summer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland saw a trio of Michigan commits work out for Jim Harbaugh and his staff at the Wolverines' satellite camps last week.

Watch full clips below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}