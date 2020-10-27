 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eli Brooks Discusses His Growth As A Player And Leader
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks met with the media on Tuesday morning, and discussed the strides he's making in his game, what the strength of U-M's team are and much more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks led U-M in three-point makes last season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks led U-M in three-point makes last season. (USA Today Sports Images)

